NATIONAL LOK ADALATS; 12th MARCH, 2022

Ni 12th March, 2022 (Inrinni) khian National Lok Adalat chu Serchhip District Legal Services Authority, District Court Building, P&E Judicial vengah buatsaih a ni dawn a. Heng a hnuaia tarlan harsatna/thubuai neite chuan a hnuaia address leh phone no. kan tarlanah te hian ni 8th March, 2022 thleng zawh fiah emaw thubuai thehluh theih a ni.
Pre-Litigation (Court-a thubuai la thlen loh te) leh Pending in the Courts/tribunal (Courts-a thubuai nei mekte):
(i) Loan/ Leiba chungchanga harsatna neite
(ii) Hnathawhna leh inhlawhna chungchunga harsatna neite
(iii) Electric bill, tui bill leh telephone bill bakah bill dang chungchanga harsatna neite
(iv) Nupui/Pasal chawmna/fa chawmna emaw chungchanga harsatna neite
(v) Nupa emaw chhungkaw chungchanga harsatna neite (inthen dilna tellovin)
(vi) Criminal cases-a inngaihdam theihna thubuai neite (Compoundable)
(vii) MACT case chungchang (Tribunal a thubuai nei mekte tan)
(viii) Service chungchanga allowances leh retiral benefits a harsatna neite (Court-a thubuai nei mekte tan)
(ix) Sawrkarin ram a leisak/neihsak chungchanga harsatna neite (Civil court/tribunal-a thubuai nei mekte tan)
(x) Revenue cases (District Courts leh High Courts a thubuai nei mekte tan)
(xi) Mimal inkhinna leh a dangte
(xii) NI Act cases under section 138-a harsatna neite (Cheque-a inbumna)
Sd/-NGURSANGZUALI SAILO
Secretary
Serchhip District Legal Services Authority
District Court Building, P&E Judicial veng, Serchhip
E-mail: serchhipdstrct2@gmail.com
Ph. No. : 8413846513/9615030578/9089284538/8974003271