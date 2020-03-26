A thlawna buhfai sem tur retailer-te lak chhuah theihin awm tawh

Tun hnaia sawrkarin buhfai a thlâwna a sem turah Serchhip District-a sem chhuah tur chu Allotment order sign vek tawh a ni a, retailer-te lâkchhuah theih, a ṭhente tana sem theihin a awm tawh a ni.

He thu hi nimina District Level Task Force on Covid-19 ṭhutkhawmah Serchhip District Civil Supply Officer (DCSO) C.Zadailova chuan a sawi a ni.

April, 2020 thla atan Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs chuan Supply Ration Card neitute hnenah ration buhfai FPS Retailer te kal-tlangin a thlawnin a sem dawn a, Free ration semna tur order hi FCS&CA chuan March ni 25, 2020 khan a tichhuak a ni.

A thlawna ration buhfai dawng turte chu – Mizoram sawrkara Labour & Employment Department hnuaia Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board-a in register member-ten an registered card leh ration card (eng ration card pawh) kengin free ration an la thei dawn a, AAY leh PHH beneficiaries zawng zawngin an la thei dawn bawk a ni.

Heng mite bakah hian mi harsa chhuanchham mai tur ni a Local/Village Level Task Force ten an hriatte chu Chairman/Secretary hriatpuina lehkha (signature leh seal chuang ngei) leh an ration card (eng ration card pawh) kengin free ration an la thei ang.

Supply Retailer-ten Ration buhfai man hi DCSO/ Supply Centre aṭangin a dân pangngai anga pre-payment basis Deposit hmasak phawt tur a ni a, chumi hnuah DCSO/Supply Centre ten Delivery Order issue tur a ni. Supply Retailer te hi FCS&CA Department aṭangin a ṭul dan anga rulh let (reimburse) sak leh an ni dawn tih sawrkar thuchhuah chuan a tarlang.