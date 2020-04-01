CM Relief fund hman dan tur ngaihtuah turin Committee din

Novel Coronavirus hrileng avanga mi harsa chhawmdawl ngaite puihna turin leh he hrileng dona pui tura mi thahnemngaite hnen atanga CM Relief fund a sum tlingkhawm chu hman dan tur ngaihtuah turin vawiin khan Committee on Utilization of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Covid-19 din a ni.



He Committee ah hian Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo chuan Chairman niin, vawiin khan CS Conference Hall ah an thukhawm nghal a. Felfai taka tangkai leh huapzo taka CM Relief Fund hman dan tur an sawiho a ni.



He Committee a Member Secretary chu Commissioner & Secretary, Finance Department a ni a. Member te chu: Chairman, NGO Coordination Committee leh Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee aiawhte an ni.

