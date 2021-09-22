MSB hotute Pre & Post Matric Tribal Scholarship chungchang sawipui

Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) General Headquarters chuan nimin (21.9.2021) khân Pre & Post Matric Tribal Scholarship chungchângah Mizoram Scholarship Board hotute hmuin, zirlaiten 2020-2021 scholarship an la hmuh loh chungchângah thu awmziate zawt fiahin sawipui.

MSU hruaituten Mizoram Scholarship Board hotute an hmuhnaah hian sawrkar laipui hnuaia Ministry of Tribal Affairs (Scholarship Section) chungchang chu Central Ministry-in system thar a siam ‘New Procedure for Release of Fund’ State tinte zawm tura a tih chu Mizoram Scholarship Board chuan September ni 7, 2021 khan a dawng chauh niin an sawi a, hemi bawhzui hian Mizoram Scholarship Board chuan hma a la nghal char char tih an sawi a, MSU chuan scholarship hi tun thla chhung ngeia sem chhuak turin Mizoram Scholarship Board chu an ngen a, Mizoram Scholarship Board chuan zirlaite scholarship hi tun thla chhung ngeia sem chhuah an tum thu an sawi tih MSU thuchhuah chuan a tarlang.

MSU chuan zirlaite scholarship chungchang hi tha thlah lovin a ngaihven reng a, zirlaiten harsatna an tawh chuan MSU chu zirlaite tan a ding zel dawn a ni an ti bawk.