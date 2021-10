NHIDCL-in CM hnenah Ambulance 6 hlân

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL)-in Mizoram sawrkar hnena Ambulance paruk (6) a pek chu nimin khan Chief Minister Zoram-thanga hnenah NHIDCL Executive Director chuan a hlan.

Heng ambulance-te hi hman nghal theih tura thuam sa vek niin, Principal Director, Health & Family Welfare Department hnenah a ṭul anga hman turin hlan chhawn nghal a ni.

NHIDCL hian Mizo-ramah kawngpui siam hna an thawk mek a, ambulance hlanna neih zawh hian Chief Minister-ho hian meeting neih chhunzawm nghal a ni a, Mimbung aṭanga Parva-II thleng, khawchhak ramri hrula kawngpui siam tura ruahman initial survey an neih chu thlirho nghal a ni a, meeting-ah hian Adviser to CM (Technical) Er. K.Lal-sawmvela, Addl. Chief Secretary JC Ramthanga, Engineer-in-Chief Er. Lalmuankima Henry, Chief Engineer Er. Bowman leh NHIDCL hotute an tel a ni.