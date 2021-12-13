Mizoram Youth Commission buatsaih Perhkhuang atan cheng nuai 19.37 seng

Kumin October 23 a neih zawh tak MYC Perhkhuang buatsaihna atan Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) chuan Rs.18,37,313 a hmang a, Perhkhuang buatsaihna sensote hi Mizoram sawrkar aṭanga hmuh a ni.

MYC-in Perhkhuang buatsaihna chungchang RTI zawhna a chhân danin, Grand finale bik atan Rs.3,61,813 hman a ni a, sum hmanna hrang hrang 19 tarlan niin, chung zingah chuan Air tickets for guest te, Food & Lodging of guest te, top 10 leh top 5 lawmman te pawh a tel a ni.

Finalist (top 5) te cheng nuai khat hu package-ah Exposure (state chhung leh pawn) te, Symposium/Orientation te, Local grooming te, Soft skill training te leh Empanelment artist at various level-te a keng tel a ni.

Perhkhuang finalist-te an kal zelna turin a ṭul ang zela hmalak a nih tur thu RTI chhânnaah hian tarlan niin, mentoring class, Taskforce for music & Arts, Govt. of Nagaland leh AR Rahman conservatory of Music (Chennai)-te nen ruahmanna siam a ni.

National leh international festival-ah te a tam thei ang bera thawn chhuah tum an ni bawk a, music festival organizer-te leh expo hrang hrangah Mizo culture pho chhuak chunga hmalak tum niin, professional skills development training kalpui tum a ni bawk a, Centre of creative excellence, Music connect Asia, Inreco Hindustan music publication, Rocka Rolla, Ziro music festival leh Bollywood producer etc. te nen thawhdun dan turte inbiakna neih a ni. Perhkhung top 5 chauh ni lo, Mizo artists ṭha bikte tan hmalak chhoh tum zel a ni bawk.==