Football thuthang (22.2.2022)

@ Atletico Madrid aṭanga Juventus-a loan-a khel mek, Spain striker kum 29 mi, Alvaro Morata chu Arsenal chuan an la ngaihven zui zel. (Calciomercato)

@ Mancheser City boss Pep Guardiola chuan England forward Raheem Sterling chu club-in a contract pawhseipui se a duh. (Fabrizio Romano)

@ Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, 33, chuan Arsenal aṭanga free transfer-a Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lakluh chu “thipek” a ni tiin a sawi. (Movistar)

@ Houston Dyamo chuan Atletico Madrid leh Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera, 31, chu contract an zawrh. (MLS)

@ Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez, 30, chuan Spain World Cup squad-a a tel ve theiha a nih beiseiin, first-team football a khelh theihna tur hmun pana club chhuahsan a duh. (El Nacional)

@ Real Madrid chuan an club sum dinhmun khawih tura kumin nipuia squad pum inthuamṭhat ai chuan a hmatawng lam tihchak chu ngaih pawimawhah an nei dawn. (Marca)

@ Italian trio Inter Milan, AC Milan leh Juventus-te chuan Barcelona leh Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, chu an ngaihven vek. (Sport)

@ Inter Milan leh Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij, 30, lakluh tuma intlansiaknaah Tottenham chu hmahruaitu an ni mek. (InterLive)

@ Everton chuan Chelsea-a contract hman zo tur pathum – Billy Gilmour, Conor Gallager leh Armando Broja-te zinga pakhat tal lakluh an tum mai thei a, tuah hian Scotland midfielder Gilmour, 20, chu Norwich-ah a khel mek a, England midfielder Gallagher, 22, hi Crystal Palace-ah leh Albania striker Broja, 20, hi Southampton-ah an khel mek a ni. (Givemesport)

@ Juventus chuan Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28, chu a agent-in commission tam tak lak a tumna a sût chuan contact pawtsei tura sawm tumin an inbuatsaih.

Like this: Like Loading...