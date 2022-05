A vawi khatna atan Serchhip District SEDP Committee thukhawm

Nimin chhun dar 12 khan DC Office Meeting Hall-ah Serchhip District Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) Committee chu a vawi khatna atan an ṭhukhawm a, meeting hi District SEDP Committee Chairman Nazuk Kumar, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Serchhip District-in kaihruai.

Chairman chuan Meeting koh a nih chhan sawiin Planning & Programme Implementation Department-in District SEDP Committee chu khaw tinah Village Level SEDP Committee din tura a tih thu a sawi a, Village level SEDP Committee tinah hian Planning & Programme Implementation Department-in Notification-a a chhuah angin, Chairman leh Member Secretary an awm ang a, Member atan khua leh tui ṭha (prominent citizen), khaw tinah, in 250 aia tlemah mi pathum, in 251 aṭanga in 500-ah mi panga leh in 501 aia tamnaah mi pasarih ruat an ngaih thu a sawi a, meeting chuan uluk leh ngunthluk taka a rel hnu in Village Level SEDP Committee member turte a ruat a, heng member ruat chhuahte hi Deputy Commissioner-in sawrkarah a thlen ang.

Mizoram sawrkarin SEDP hmalakna project leh programme chi hrang hrang heng department- AH & Vety, Horticulture, Agriculture, Rural Development leh Fisheries Department hnuaiah a kalpui mekte chu District Level Committee leh Village Level Committee-ten uluk taka an vil a ngai a ni, a ti a. District SEDP Committee member-te mawhphurhna sawiin, Chairman chuan khaw tina SEDP beneficiaries-te uluk taka lo enzui a, an harsatna neih angte lo sutkianpui a, a ṭul anga hma laksak an ngaihna apianga pui tur an nih thu a sawi bawk.

He Meeting ah hian Malsawmtluanga, Project Director, DRDA leh Member Secretary District SEDP Committee, Lalmuan-sanga Ralte, Addl. Deputy Commissioner, Lalzikpuii, SDO(Sadar), F.Lalnisai, SDC bakah member dangte an tel tha hle a ni.