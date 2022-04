Inter-District Volleyball-ah Serchhip District team kal

Mizoram Volleyball Association buatsaih, 18th MVA Inter-District Volleyball Championship 2022-a khel tur Serchhip Team-te chuan nimin khan Hnahthial panin Serchhip an chhuahsan a, he Championship 2022 khel tur hian Serchhip District Volleyball Association chuan mipa leh hmeichhe team a tir a, Serchhip District aiawh tur mipa Volleyball Team-ah hian player 14 awmin Coach Ramthianghlima leh Asst Coach K. Lalrinngheta-ten an ho a, Hmeichhe Team-ah hian player 12 awmin Coach Zothansanga leh Asst Coach Samson Lalramliana Sailo ten an ho a, Serchhip District player-te hi Serchhip khaw chhung bakah District chhung khaw dang aṭanga thlan khawmte an ni.

