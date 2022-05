HSLC Examination 2022 Result chhuaka Serchhip Town chhunga High School-te dinhmun

Bracket ( ) chhunga mi hi nikum (2021)-a an dinhmun zel a ni a, tihsual palh leh tihdik loh a awm a nih chuan min rawn hriattir ula kan lawm hle ang.

Govt. Serchhip High School

Appear: 31 (39) Pass: 7 (28)

Percentage: 22.58% (71.79%)

Distinction – 0 (0)

First Division – 0 (8)

Second Division – 2 (18)

Third Division – 5 (2)

Govt. JM High School

Appear: 31 (22) Pass: 16 (21)

Percentage: 51.61% (95.45%)

Distinction – 0 (4)

First Division – 1 (11)

Second Division – 7 (6)

Third Division – 8

Gov’t. PCR High School

Appear: 12 (15) Pass: 10 (14)

Percentage: 83.33% (93.33%)

Distinction – 0 (2)

First Division – 4 (6)

Second Division – 5 (6)

Third Division – 1 (0)

Zoluti Memorial High School

Appear: 14 (12) Pass: 9 (9)

Percentage: 64.29% (75%)

Distinction – 0 (0)

First Division – 0 (4)

Second Division – 3 (5)

Third Division – 6 (0)

Govt. Chhiahtlang High School

Appear: 40 (34) Pass: 40 (33)

Percentage: 100% (97.06%)

Distinction – 8 (3)

First Division – 12 (9)

Second Division – 19 (18)

Third Division – 1 (3)

Marian High School

Appear: 85 (85) Pass: 78 (85)

Percentage: 91.76% (100%)

Distinction – 17 (33)

First Division – 26 (44)

Second Division – 31 (7)

Third Division – 4 (1)

Presbyterian English School, Serchhip

Appear: 43 (41) Pass: 40 (41)

Percentage: 93.02% (100%)

Distinction – 4 (8)

First Division – 14 (20)

Second Division – 19 (13)

Third Division – 3 (0)

New Serchhip RMSA Secondary School

Appear: 6 (10) Pass: 4 (9)

Percentage: 66.66% (90%)

Distinction – 1 (0)

First Division – 1 (1)

Second Division – 0 (3)

Third Division – 2 (5)

Millennium High School, Chhiahtlang

Appear: 10 (14) Pass: 9 (13)

Percentage: 90% (92.86%)

Distinction – 0 (1)

First Division – 4 (5)

Second Division – 2 (5)

Third Division – 3 (2)

Goodwill English Academy

Appear: 16 Pass: 16

Percentage: 100%

Distinction – 10

First Division –- 6

Second Division – 0

Third Division – 0