Manager-ten manager tha berah Klopp an thlang

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp chu a manager-puiten manager ṭha berah thlangin, League Managers Association’s manager of the year atana thlan a ni.

German kum 54 mi, Klopp hi England-a football division hrang hranga manager-te chuan Sir Alex Ferguson Tropy dawng tur hian an thlang a, Premier League-ah point 1-a Manchester City phak lovin, Liverpool chu Premier League a chawipui lo chugin, Premier League manager of the year atan thlan a ni tawh bawk a, he chawimawina dawng tur hian City boss Pep Guardiola, Brentford manager Thomas Frank, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe leh Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira-te a khûm a ni.

Klopp hian tun season-ah Liverpool hi FA Cup leh League Cup a chawipui tawh a, Inrinni khian Champions League final-ah Real Madrid an hmachhawn leh dawn a ni.

Hmeichhe lamah Chelsea bos Emma Hayes chuan Women’s Super League award a dawng a, tun thlatir khan a zawna a ṭum thumna atan final day-ah a naute title a lakpuyi leh a, FA Cup final-ah Manchester City chu 3-2-in a hnehpui bawk a ni.