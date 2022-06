Vice President thlan hun atan August ni 6 ruat

Election Commission of India chuan August ni 6 chu India Vice President thlan hun atan a ruat.

Election Commission of India chuan thuchhuah siamin Vice President inthlanna chungchanga hriattirna hi July ni 5-ah tihchhuah a ni ang a, thlaleh ni 19 thleng chuh tumte tan hming thehluh theih a ni ang a. July 20 ah nomination thehluhte hi endik a ni ang.

Vice President hi Rajya Sabha elected member mi 233, nominated member mi 12 leh Lok Sabha member 543-ten an thlang thei a, Lok Sabha Secretary-General chu Returning Officer a ni a, tuna Vice President nilai M Venkaiah Naidu hi August ni 10 ah a hun a zo dawn a ni.