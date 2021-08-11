TUI BILL ONLINE HMANGIN PEK THEIH

Serchhip WATSAN Division, PHED hnuaia Smart Water Solutions kaltlangin Serchhip Town leh Thenzawl Town Consumer-ten Online hmangin Tui Bill kan lo pe ve thei ta a, heng Online hmanga kan pek theihnate chu:
- Internet Banking :(https://phedmizoram.in/billpayment.php)
- Unified Payments Interface (UPI): Google Pay, Phone Pe, BHIM, Amazon Pay, Paytm, etc.
Heng Online a kan pek theihna kan tarlan hmangte hian awlsam takin Tui Bill kan pe thei tawh tih hriain Online-a Tui Bill pe ṭheuh turin kan inngen tak meuh meuh a ni. Complaint/Harsatnanei tan Consumer Number leh Consumer hming sawiin a hnuaia phone no tarlanah hian engtiklai pawhin zawhfiah theih reng kan ni e : Phone No : 9863734679 (Jio) & 9362632314 (Airtel)
Issued by :
PUBLIC HEALTH ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT
SERCHHIP WATSAN DIVISION
