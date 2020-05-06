Sawrkar in Retailers kaltlanga miharsa te tana a thlawna buhfai sem chhuahna senso rul let

COVID-19 hripui leng avanga Mizoram Sawrkar in miharsa inhlawh chawpte tanpui nan Retailer-te kaltlanga a thlawna buhfai a sem chhuahna senso zawng zawng chu rulh let a ni.

Hemi atana Labour Employment Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Department hnuaia Mizoram Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board atanga Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department in sum a hmuh chu DCSO zawng zawng hnenah nimin khan pek chhuah a ni a. Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department chuan Retailer zawng zawng te mahni bialtu DCSO theuhah an bill lak tur lo ngaihven turin an hriattir a ni.