Serchhip Bazarah No Parking Area siam belh

Stephen Lalrinawma, MPS, Superintendent of Police, Serchhip District chuan mipuite him zawk nan Serchhip Bazar-a Sa zawrhna kawt chu “No Parking Area” a puang a, thupekah chuan Serchhip Bazar area (sa zawrh na lane) chu kawngpui insuihfinna lai (Junction) pawimawh a nih bakah a kawng a têt em avangin mipui leh lirthei he kawng hmangtute leh helaia dawr neite him zawk nan, sa zawrhna kawt Electric ban aṭanga hmar lam Co-operative Society building kawt thleng (57mtrs) kawng chhak lam chu “No Parking Area” atan a puang a, he thupek hi ni 15.11.2021 aṭanga thu leh awm hma chu hman a ni ang.