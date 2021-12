CWC member atan Hawla ruat;Preisdent thar pawmpui

December 5, 2021 khan All India Congress Committee (AICC) chuan thuchhuah siamin, MPCC President atanga chawl ta Lal Thanhawla chu India rama Congress Party thuneitu sang ber Congress Working Committee (CWC) member atana ruatna leh MPCC President thar atana Lalsawta ruat a nihna pawmpui a nih thu a tichhuak a. Indian National Congress President leh Congress Parliamentary Party Leader ni mek Sonia Gandhi chuan December 4, 2021 (Inrinni) khan Lal Thanhawla chu CWC member atana sawmna lehkha a lo thawn tawh tih nimina MPCC thuchhuah chuan an tarlang a, CWC member atana Lal Thanhawla ruat a ni chu an lawmpui thu an sawi.