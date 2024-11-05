HNA RUAK DIL THEIH

IGNOU Study Centre, Govt. Serchhip College-ah Part-Time Assistant lâk a ni dawn a. Dil duh chuan a hnuaia hming tarlan hnenah hian 15th November, 2024 ral hma ngeiin, ziak in dilna thehluh tur a ni. Diltu chu HSSLC passed an ni tur a ni a, dilna hi mahni bio-data chiang tak a ziak lang telin thehluh tur a ni ang.
Documents thehluh tel tur te:
- HSSLC Marksheet/Certificate
- Computer Proficiency Certificate
- Work experience (hna thawh tawhna nei te tan)
- Passport size thlalak pakhat Hlawh zat: Rs. 8,000/- per month
Dr. Zarzosanga
Coordinator
IGNOU Study Centre Serchhip
SC-1914
Mb: 9612505872/8413012346