Zothlifim

Serchhip Daily Newspaper

Advertisement Education Job Hnaruak

HNA RUAK DIL THEIH

ByC Lalrochhuanga

Nov 5, 2024

IGNOU Study Centre, Govt. Serchhip College-ah Part-Time Assistant lâk a ni dawn a. Dil duh chuan a hnuaia hming tarlan hnenah hian 15th November, 2024 ral hma ngeiin, ziak in dilna thehluh tur a ni. Diltu chu HSSLC passed an ni tur a ni a, dilna hi mahni bio-data chiang tak a ziak lang telin thehluh tur a ni ang.

Documents thehluh tel tur te:

  1. HSSLC Marksheet/Certificate
  2. Computer Proficiency Certificate
  3. Work experience (hna thawh tawhna nei te tan)
  4. Passport size thlalak pakhat Hlawh zat: Rs. 8,000/- per month

Dr. Zarzosanga

Coordinator

IGNOU Study Centre Serchhip

SC-1914

Mb: 9612505872/8413012346

