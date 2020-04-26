Lockdown chhunga sawrkar hnathawkte pisa kai dan tur ruahmanna thar siam

Mizoram Chief Secretary Pu Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, Chairperson, State Executive Committee, State Disaster Management Authority chuan Zirtawpni khan thuchhuah siamin April ni 16, 2020 a Lockdown chhunga sawrkar pisa kai dan tur thupek awm chu khawlaia mihring leh motor vei vak tih tlem na atan bakah hnathawhna hmuna social distancing a awm theih nan leh sorkar pisa tih thawl nan a siam danglam.

He thuchhuahin a tarlan dan chuan a pangngai (full strength) a pisa kai tur Health services, Police, home guards & civil defense, fire & emergency services, disaster management, civil aviation, prisons, excise & narcotics, municipal services, forest field works, PHE, P&E te tihloh Sorkar pisa dang zawngah chuan Group B, C & D hnathawkte zawng zawng chu hmun thuma thena hmunkhat zelin an inkalchhawk tawh dawn a, hemi atan hian Secretaries, Heads of Departments leh Heads of Offices ten office inkai chhawk dan tur ruahmanna siamin thawhtanni atanga hman nghal turin order an ti chhuak nghal ang. Pisa kai tur te’n Office Order copy (detailment order) leh an ID card chu vẹi vah phalna (movement permit) atan an hmang nghal thei ang a. Heng document te hi a tul huna Police leh Local Level Task Force duty te en turin an kawl reng tur a ni a. Hei hi tul lova Sorkar hnathawk mahni duty loh ni a an vei vak tur venna atan a tih a ni a, sawrkar hnathawk nih avangin duh duh hunah a chhuah ngawt theihloh a ni.

Secretaries, Heads of Departments leh Heads of Offices ten a tul a nih chuan order dang chhuahin Group B, C & D hnathawkte hmun thuma thena hmunkhat aia tam office kal turin an ruat thei thung dawn a. Staff zawng zawng ten an pisa kai loh ni ah mobile phone an switch off tur a ni lova, biak theih leh in atanga office hna tul apiang thawk turin an in ring reng tur a ni.

-DIPR