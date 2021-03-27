Jt. Common Platform buatsaih dan tur sawiho

Nimin tlai khan Serchhip District MPF hruaitute leh Serchhip bial MLA by-election neih tura chuh tumte chu Upa Vanlalchhunga In, Serchhip Vengchungah ṭhukhawmin, Joint Common Platform buatsaih dan tur an sawiho.

Rev Zohmunmawia, President, Serchhip District MPF kaihhruaia ṭhut-khawmnaah hian MPF leh political party hrang hrang-ten thawhona thuthlung an lo ziah tawha tel, Candidate-te tana Joint Common Platform buatsaih dan tur an sawiho a, April ni 5-a MPF huaihawta Joint Common Platform neih nise tia ruahmanna an lo siam tawh chu Candidate-te remchan dan thlir chungin ngaihtuah ṭhat leh nise an ti a ni.

He inkawmhona hunah hian Serchhip bial by-elec-tion-a chuh tum zinga 4 – INC Official Candidate PC Lal-tlansanga; ZPM Party Candidate Lalduhoma; MNF Party Official Candidate Vanlalzawma bakah BJP Official Candidate Lalhriat-renga Chhangte te an tel a ni.