Novak Djokovic chuan set hmasa ber a hloh zet hnuah Kei Nishikori chu lehthalin US Open fourth round a thleng a, kumina Grand Slam title zawng zawng la vek thei turin a la awm zel.

World number on Djokovic hian Japanese Nishikori hi 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2-in a hneh a, hei hi Djokovic-a’n a zawna ṭum 17 Nishikori a hnehna niin, Grand Slam title 21 laa record thar a siam theihna chu a la nung zel a, fourth round-ah hian Jenson Brooksby a hmachhawn leh dawn a, American wildcard, World number 99 Brooksby hian Russian 21st seed Aslan Karatsev chu 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3-in a hneh a ni.

German qualifier Oscar Otte chuan a vawi khatna atana Grand Slam fourth round thleng turin Andrea Seppi chu 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5-in a hneh a, Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettono a hmachhawn leh dawn a, sixth seed Berrettini hian fourth round thleng tur hian 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3-in Ilya Ivashka a hneh a ni.

13th seed Jannik Sinner pawhin Gael Monfils chu set 5 a khelhpui hnuah hnehin fourth round a thleng a, German fourth seed Alexander Zverev a hmachhawn dawn a, Zverev hian third round-ah Jack Sock hma-chhawnin, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 2-1-a hma a hruia laiin Sock hi a malpui hliam vangin a inhnukdawk a ni.

Lloyd Harris chuan 6-4, 6-4, 6-4-in Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Sha-polav a hneh a, Reilly Opelka a hma-chhawn leh dawn a, Opelka hian third round-ah hian Nikoloz Bazilashvili chu 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, 6-4-in a hneh a ni.