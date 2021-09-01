Transfer tawpnia insawnte

Premier League

 Saul Niguez [Atletico Madrid – Chelsea] Loan

 Salomon Rondon [Dalian – Everton] Free

 Takehiro Tomiyasu [Bologna – Arsenal] Undis

 Odsonne Edouard [Celtic – C Palace] £14m

 Alex Kral [Spartak Moscow – West Ham] Loan

 Emerson Royal [Barcelona – Spurs] £25.8m

 Ademola Lookman [RB Leipzig – Leicester] Loan

 Abdallah Sima [Slavia Prague – Brighton]

Undisclosed (then loaned to Stoke)

 Daniel James [Man. United – Leeds] £25m

 Santiago Munoz [S Laguna – Newcastle] Loan

 Connor Roberts [Swansea – Burnley] Undis

 Marc Cucurella [Getafe – Brighton] £15.4m

 Cristiano Ronaldo [Juventus – Man. Utd.]

£12.85m + possible £6.85m

 Nikola Vlasic [CSKA Moscow – West Ham] Undis



International

 Antoine Griezmann [Barcelona – Atletico] Loan

 Helder Costa [Leeds – Valencia] Loan

 Philippe Sandler [Man. City – Troyes] Loan

 Patrick Roberts [Man. City – Troyes] Loan

 Hector Bellerin [Arsenal – Real Betis] Loan

 Alex Runarsson [Arsenal – OH Leuven] Loan

 Yangel Herrera [Man. City – Espanyol] Loan

 Mungo Bridge [Aston Villa – Annecy] Loan

 Tommy Doyle [Man. City – Hamburg] Loan

 Frederic Guilbert [Aston Villa – Strasbourg] Loan

 Ethan Ampadu [Chelsea – Venezia] Loan

 Niels Nkounkou [Everton – Standard Liege] Loan

Eduardo Camavinga [Rennes – Real Madrid] Undis

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa [Fulham – Napoli] Loan

 Dennis Praet [Leicester – Torino] Loan

 Reiss Nelson [Arsenal – Feyenoord] Loan

 Moise Kean [Everton – Juventus] Loan