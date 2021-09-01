Transfer tawpnia insawnte

Premier League
Saul Niguez [Atletico Madrid – Chelsea] Loan
Salomon Rondon [Dalian – Everton] Free
Takehiro Tomiyasu [Bologna – Arsenal] Undis
Odsonne Edouard [Celtic – C Palace] £14m
Alex Kral [Spartak Moscow – West Ham] Loan
Emerson Royal [Barcelona – Spurs] £25.8m
Ademola Lookman [RB Leipzig – Leicester] Loan
Abdallah Sima [Slavia Prague – Brighton]
Undisclosed (then loaned to Stoke)
Daniel James [Man. United – Leeds] £25m
Santiago Munoz [S Laguna – Newcastle] Loan
Connor Roberts [Swansea – Burnley] Undis
Marc Cucurella [Getafe – Brighton] £15.4m
Cristiano Ronaldo [Juventus – Man. Utd.]
£12.85m + possible £6.85m
Nikola Vlasic [CSKA Moscow – West Ham] Undis
International
Antoine Griezmann [Barcelona – Atletico] Loan
Helder Costa [Leeds – Valencia] Loan
Philippe Sandler [Man. City – Troyes] Loan
Patrick Roberts [Man. City – Troyes] Loan
Hector Bellerin [Arsenal – Real Betis] Loan
Alex Runarsson [Arsenal – OH Leuven] Loan
Yangel Herrera [Man. City – Espanyol] Loan
Mungo Bridge [Aston Villa – Annecy] Loan
Tommy Doyle [Man. City – Hamburg] Loan
Frederic Guilbert [Aston Villa – Strasbourg] Loan
Ethan Ampadu [Chelsea – Venezia] Loan
Niels Nkounkou [Everton – Standard Liege] Loan
Eduardo Camavinga [Rennes – Real Madrid] Undis
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa [Fulham – Napoli] Loan
Dennis Praet [Leicester – Torino] Loan
Reiss Nelson [Arsenal – Feyenoord] Loan
Moise Kean [Everton – Juventus] Loan