Transfer tawpnia insawnte

Premier League
 Saul Niguez [Atletico Madrid – Chelsea] Loan
 Salomon Rondon [Dalian – Everton] Free
 Takehiro Tomiyasu [Bologna – Arsenal] Undis
 Odsonne Edouard [Celtic – C Palace] £14m
 Alex Kral [Spartak Moscow – West Ham] Loan
 Emerson Royal [Barcelona – Spurs] £25.8m
 Ademola Lookman [RB Leipzig – Leicester] Loan
 Abdallah Sima [Slavia Prague – Brighton]
Undisclosed (then loaned to Stoke)
 Daniel James [Man. United – Leeds] £25m
 Santiago Munoz [S Laguna – Newcastle] Loan
 Connor Roberts [Swansea – Burnley] Undis
 Marc Cucurella [Getafe – Brighton] £15.4m
 Cristiano Ronaldo [Juventus – Man. Utd.]
£12.85m + possible £6.85m
 Nikola Vlasic [CSKA Moscow – West Ham] Undis


International
 Antoine Griezmann [Barcelona – Atletico] Loan
 Helder Costa [Leeds – Valencia] Loan
 Philippe Sandler [Man. City – Troyes] Loan
 Patrick Roberts [Man. City – Troyes] Loan
 Hector Bellerin [Arsenal – Real Betis] Loan
 Alex Runarsson [Arsenal – OH Leuven] Loan
 Yangel Herrera [Man. City – Espanyol] Loan
 Mungo Bridge [Aston Villa – Annecy] Loan
 Tommy Doyle [Man. City – Hamburg] Loan
 Frederic Guilbert [Aston Villa – Strasbourg] Loan
 Ethan Ampadu [Chelsea – Venezia] Loan
 Niels Nkounkou [Everton – Standard Liege] Loan
Eduardo Camavinga [Rennes – Real Madrid] Undis
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa [Fulham – Napoli] Loan
 Dennis Praet [Leicester – Torino] Loan
 Reiss Nelson [Arsenal – Feyenoord] Loan
 Moise Kean [Everton – Juventus] Loan

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.