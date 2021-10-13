Inthlan buaipuitute leh Dak In-ten thawhhona thuthlung ziak

Nimin khan Chief Electoral Officer, Mizoram leh Department of Posts (DoP), Mizoramten Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) leh Election Notice-te Speed Post hmanga rang taka thawnchhuah a nih theih nan thawhhona thuthlung (MoU) an ziak.

He thawhhona turah hian Election Commission of India-in a râwn angin, Department of Posts pawmpuina ngeia duan Standard Operating Procedures (SoP)-te chu Post Master General (PMG), Mizoram leh Chief Electoral Officer, Mizoramten EPIC leh Notice-te Speed Post hmanga an thawnchhuahnaah an zawm ve ve tur a ni ang.

He MoU hnuaiah hian Post Master General chuan Speed Post services hmanga Epic leh Notice-te him leh rang taka Booking, Transmission leh Door Delivery tih a nih theih nan ruahmanna a siam ang a, EPIC leh Notice zawng zawngte chu Rs.25/- chawiin Speed Post-ah thawn a ni ang a, heng atan hian a bik taka ‘barcode’ siam leh hman a ni bawk ang. He MoU hi nimin, ni 12.10.2021 aṭanga hmang ṭanin kum 5 chhung a huam ang a, thuthlung ziaktute remtihna leh a ṭul angin pawhsei theih a ni bawk ang.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)-ah hian CEO Mizoram office chamber, MINECO-ah P. Jawahar, IAS, Chief Electoral Officer, Mizoram leh Post Master General, Mizoram aiawhin KT Sailo, Superintendent of Posts ten an hming an ziak a ni.