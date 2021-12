New Serchhip North Village Council huamchhunga Covid-19 hri kaite enkawlna atana New Serchhip Govt. Middle School behchhana din, 4C chu enkawl tur an awm tawh loh avangin nimin khan khâr a ni ta a, he 4C hi October ni 13, 2021 aṭang khan kalpui ṭan a ni a, New Serchhip North VLTF-te chuan 4C atana thilpek petute chungah lawmthu an sawi a ni.