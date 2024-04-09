Politics kaihhnawih advertisement chungchanga Serchhip DC thuchhuak

By

Serchhip District Bawrhsap David Lalthantluanga chuan thupek tichhuakin, Election Commission of India (ECI)-in thupek a tihchhuah angin Serchhip District-a Media Certification & Monitoring Committee (MCMC)-in phalna a pe (pre-certified) a nih loh chuan,

vote thlak ni (19.04.2024) leh vote thlak hma ni (18.04.2024)-ah Polifical Party, Candidate, pawl leh mimal-ten print media kaltlangin politics kaihhnawih advertisement Serchhip District chungah an tichhuak tur a ni lo a ti a, Political advertisement ti chhuak duh chuan an tih chhuah duh ni (date) hma ni 2 (2 days) aia tlai loah MCMC hnenah dilna an thehlut ngei ngei tur a ni a ti.

