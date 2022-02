BETI BACHAO BETI PADHAO SERCHHIP DISTRICT

DSLR/MIRRORLESS PHOTOGRAPHY & SHORT VIDEO CLIP MAKING COMPETITION, 2022

Theme: 1. Women Empowerment

2. Promotion of Education to Girl Child

3. Gender Equality

Photography hi DSLR/Mirrorless Quality a ni tur a ni a,

Video hi HD Quality Second 30 pel lo a ni tur a ni.

Last date of Submission: 5th March, 2022

Submit-na hmun : DIPRO, Serchhip emaw email:diproserchhip@gmail.com ah

LAWMMAN

Video Making – Pakhatna : Rs. 15000 & Citation, Pahnihna: Rs. 12000 & Citation, pathumna: Rs. 10000 & Citation. Consolation: Rs. 2000 & Citation for five contestant.

DSLR/MIRRORLESS Photography – Pakhatna : Rs. 10000 & Citation, Pahnihna: Rs. 8000 & Citation, pathumna: Rs. 7000 & Citation. Consolation: Rs. 1000 & Citation for five contestant.

Terms & Condition kimchang hre duh tan DIPRO, Serchhip ah zawhfiah theih a ni

Deputy Commissioner

&

Chairman, BBBP District Task Force

Serchhip District

