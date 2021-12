Primary Health Care hnathawk tha ber F.Lalnunhlui’n Award dawng

Mizoram Health Department hnuai Primary Health Care hnathawktute zinga hna thawk ṭha berah Community Health Officer F.Lalnunhlui chu thlan a ni a, nnimin khan New Delhi-ah Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres Award, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare hnen aṭangin a dawng.

He chawimawina hi ramchhunga primary Health care lama thawk ṭha ber State leh UT Health Department tinten an thlan chhuahte hnenah an hlan a ni.

F.Lalnunhluii hi Siaha District chhung Tokalo, Tongkolong tia hriatah CHO hna thawk mek niin, Mizoram hmun kilkhawr ber Tokalo aṭangin he chawimawina hlu tak hi a dawng a ni

Primary health care hi Prime Minister flagship programme pakhat Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav hnuaiah National Health mission-in a kalpui niin, mitinin Health care an dawn theih nana ruahman a ni a, kumin Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day thupui atan ‘Leave No One’s Health Behind’ tih a ni a, he ni pual hian Union Health Minister leh Minister of state bakah Union Health Secretary hovin mithiam rualte leh state tin Health department hotuten sawihona leh chawimawina programme hi an hmang a ni.