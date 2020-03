Governor-in MPSC member tharte lalût

Nimin tlai khan Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai chuan Raj Bhawan Durbar Hall ah tunhnaia sawrkarin Mizoram Public Service Commission member thar pahnih a ruat – FJ Liantluanga, MCS (Retd.) leh Er. Malsawmdawngliana, MES (Rtd.) te chu rinawmna thutiam tirin, MPSC member atan a la lut a ni.

MPSC Member thar pahnihte lakluhna puala Oath Taking Ceremony hi Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo chuan a kaihruai a, he hunah hian Chief Minister Zoramthanga; Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, Cabinet Minister te, Minister of State te, MLA te, MPSC Chairman, Board Vice Chairman te, sawrkar mi pawimawh te leh sawmbik te an tel a ni.