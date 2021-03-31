ICT Deptt. bultumin sawrkar Website tha lawmman sem

Nimin khan ICT Department bultumin Government Website Excellence Award, 2020 sem a ni a, ICT Minister Robert Romawia Royte chu khuallian a ni a, Government Website Excellence Award, 2020 semna hi SAD Conference Hall, MINECO-ah neih a ni.

Government Website Excellence Award, 2020-ah hian pakhatna chu Information & Public Relations Deptt niin, Rs.2,00,000/- an dawng a, pahnihna chu Personnel & Administrative Reforms Deptt. niin Rs.1,00,000/- an dawng a, pathumna chu Health & Family Welfare department niin, Rs.50,000/- dawngin, lawmpuina certificate an dawng ṭheuh bawk a ni.

ICT Department hian tun dinhmunah sawrkar, institution, society website 336 a host mek a, website atana mamawh domain, hosting leh CMS te manlo in a pe (provide) mek a, sawrkar department ten anmahni website tha taka an enkawl theih nan training hi a kalpui mek bawk a ni.