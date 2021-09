Serchhip Jt. VC hruaitu thar thlang

Nimin khan Serchhip Joint Village Council chuan hruaitu thar an thlang.

Nimin khan Serchhip Joint VC chuan an chairman Lalzuiliana kaihhruaiin Joint VC meeting an nei a, he huah hian K.Laldaihvela, Secretary, Serchhip Jt. VC chuan Jt. VC hmalakna hrang hrang report pe-in, Lalthuami, Treasurer chuan sum report an pe bawk a, hemi hnu hian kum 1 chhunga an hruaitu tur an inthlan tharna an nei nghal a, hruaitu thar an thlan chhuahte chu –

Chairman: V.Tlangthuama, VCP, Kawnpui

Vice Chairman: C.Vanlalsiamthara,VCP, P&E Veng

Secretary: K.Laldaihvela, VCM, Kawnpui

Asst. Secretary: HL Muanthanga, VCM, Kawnpui North

Treasurer: C.Lalrinmawii, VCM, Chhiahtlang South