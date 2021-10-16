Football thuthang (16.10.2021)

@ Robert Lewandowski agent, Pini Zahavi chuan nakum nipuiah Bayern Munich leh Poland striker kum 33 mi hian Manchester City a pan thei dawn niin a hria. (Bild)

@ England forward Raheem Sterling, 26, chuan Manchester City chhuahsan tura a inhawn thu a sawi hnuah Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Arsenal leh Liverpool-te chu pan theih tur zingah an awm. (Express)

@ Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti chuan Italy leh Fiorentina winger, Juventus-a loan-a khel mek, Federico Chiesa, 23, lakluh dan an ngaihven. (Fichajes)

@ Leeds United chuan Ajax leh Morocco defender kum 23 mi, Noussair Mazraoui chu an thlithlai mek a, Arsenal leh Roma-te pawhin an duh. (Football Insider)

@ Lille president Olivier Letang chuan January thlaah Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, ngam to deuh an hmuh chuan chhuah an phalsak dawn tih a sawi. (Express)

@ Barcelona chuan nakum nipuia free agent lakluh tum an thlithlai zingah Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, leh Chelsea-a a tea-mate Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen, 25,-te hming sawirik a ni. (Fichajes)

@ Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce thlaktu tura sawirik zingah Chelsea manager hlui Frank Lampard a tel. (Telegraph)

@ Magpies hian Real Betis leh France midfielder Nabil Fekir, 28, aiawhtute an dawr. (Footmercato)

@ Karim Benzema chuan France-a a team-mate, Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, chu engtik niah emaw a la khelhpui a beisei tih a sawi. (Mirror)

@ Midfielder Jesse Lidngard chuan nakum World Cup-a England squad-a thlan ve a nih theihna tur beiseiin January thlaa Manchester United chhuahsan turin a inbuatsaih a, kum 28 mi hi Barcelona leh AC Milan-te nen sawizawm an ni. (Mirror)