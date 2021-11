Serchhip khawpui chhunga parking zone, no parking zone leh dropping zone tur siam thar

Stephen Lalrinawma, MPS, Superintendent of Police, Serchhip District chuan nimin aṭanga hman ṭan turin Serchhip khawpui chhung Parking Area, Dropping Zone leh No parking Area tur siamna thupek a tichhuak.

SP-in thupek a tihchhuahah Parking Area turte chu:

1) Education Office kawmthlang kawng chhak lam aṭanga Chhim lam Ngaihawmi Restaurant kawt thleng (32mtrs) hi Two Wheeler leh LMV Parking atan.

2) AOC Veng, SBI ATM Booth aṭanga chhimlam (Bazar lam 22mtrs) hi Two Wheeler parking atan.

3) Serchhip Town Hall/Indoor Stadium luhna kawng peng aṭanga chhim lam (Bazar lam) kawng chhak zunin thlen hma (24mtrs) hi LMV Parking atan.

4) Serchhip Town Hall/Indoor Stadium hnuai kawng chhak lama zunin aṭanga chhim lam Town Hall/Indoor Staduim luh chhohna bul aṭanga step railing ban thleng hi (50mtrs) hi LMV leh Two Wheeler Parking atan.

5) Indoor Stadium/Town Hall thlang PWD peng aṭanga chhim lam Bazar luhna kawt (73mtrs) hi LMV leh Two Wheeler Parking atan.

6) Bazar kawt waiting Shed atanga chhim lam kawng chhak lam zel (19mtrs) hi LMV Parking atan.

7) RV Enterprise dawr kawt aṭanga Sa zawrhna bul electric ban thleng (13mtrs) hi Two Wheeler Parking atan.

8) Bazar Sumo dropping zawn bul (TT. Vision Office) atanga chhim lam Pi Zopari Building (Shoe Centre) thleng (33mtrs) hi Two Wheeler Parking atan.

9) Bazar veng, Pi Zopari Building (Shoe Centre) atanga chhim lam Apex Bank office kawt thleng (19 mtrs) hi LMV Parking atan.

10) Bazar veng, M/S Thansiama Building (Appolo Counter) kawt Electrict ban atanga chhim lam MRB Gate thleng (19mtrs) hi LMV Parking atan.

11) MRB, Bazar veng, Gate bul atanga chhim lam Vanlalsawma Sailo Building kawt electric ban thleng (7.5 mtrs) hi Two Wheeler Parking atan.

12) Tuikhuah veng, Sumo stand atanga chhim lam (13 mtrs) hi Two Wheeler Parking atan.

13) Tuikhuah veng, UBI office Building opposite kawng chhak lam zel vengchung lam panna atanga chhim lam leitlahniam thlenthlak hma Mizoram UPC Pastor Quarters opposite thleng (129 mtrs) hi LMV Parking atan.

14) IOC veng, Serchhip Auto- Rickshaw Stand Pu Zairema Building kawt atanga hmar lam Pu Khana Building kawt thleng (67 mtrs) hi LMV leh Two Wheeler Parking atan. Heng hmun hi Dropping Zone tur a ni: