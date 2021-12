Pawl 10 & 12 exam hun tur bithliahfel

Mizoram Board of School Education chuan Pawl 10, High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) leh Pawl 12, Higer Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examinations, 2022 routine a tichhuak.

MBSE-in routine a tihchhuahah chuan Pawl 10 chuan February ni 28-ah exam an ṭan ang a, exam ṭan niah hian English an exam dawn a, March ni 16-ah theory exam an zo ang a, March ni 17 leh 22-ah practical exam neiin an zofel dawn a ni.



Pawl 12 chuan March ni 1-ah exam an ṭan dawn a, exam ṭan ni-ah English an exam dawn a, March ni 25-ah Economics subject la-ten exam beiin, HSSLC Examination 2021 chu zawhfel a ni ang.