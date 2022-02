MJWS Governing Board thukhawm

Nimin khan Mizoram Journalist Welfare Society (MJWS) Governing Board chu an chairman HM Hualsangi, I&PR Secretary ni bawk hovin I&PR Auditorium-ah an ṭhukhawm.

Nimina Mizoram Journalist Welfare Society meeting ah hian Jornalists leh an chhungte damlohna avanga damdawi ina an inenkawlna hrang hrang ‘Medical Assistance’ mi 13 hnena pek an remti a, hun remchang hmasa berah ṭhutkhawm leh nise an ti bawk.

Mizoram Journalist Welfare Society hi kum 2007-2008 khan din ṭan a niin, MJA member leh an chhungte thihna leh damlohna khirh bik tuar te hnenah râlna leh chhawm-dawlna an pe ṭhin a ni.

Mizoram Journalist Welfare Society-ah hian I&PR Secretary chu chairman a ni a, I&PR Director chu member secretary a niin member te chu Prof. F.Lalnunmawia, MLA Aizawl South III, Finance Department aiawh, Civil Hospital Aizawl Medical Superintendent aiawh, MJA elected Office Bearers 3 te chu member an ni.