Village Council by-election neihna tur Serchhip Field Vengah MCC puang

January ni 4, 2024 khan Village Council seat 29 leh AMC hnuaia Local Council seat 8-a by-election neih hun atan January ni 30, 2024 ruat a nih thu puan a ni a, he by election neih turah hian Serchhip Field Veng-a General seat ruak hnawh-khahna tur pawh a tel a ni.
By-Election hi Aizawl District-ah VC Seat ruak 6 hnawhkhahna tur te, Mamit District-ah seat 11, Kolasib District-ah seat 4 bakah Serchhip, Champhai leh Khawzawl District-ah VC seat khat theuh leh, Chakma ADC hnuaiah VC seat 3 leh MADC hnuaia VC seat 2 leh, AMC huam chhunga Ramhlun South LC seat 7 leh Dawrpui Vengthar LC seat 1 ruakte hnawhkhahna tur a ni a, ni 30.1.2024-ah vote thlak a ni ang a, hemi ni-a vote thlak zawh atang hian vote tlate hi chhiar nghal a ni dawn a ni.
State Election Commission-in by-election neihna tur hriattirna a tihchhuah angin Lalnundika, Dy. District Election Officer, Serchhip District chuan Serchhip District chhunga (VC03039) Serchhip-V, Field Vengah Model Code of Conduct hman tan nghal a ni tih hriattirna tichhuak nghalin, hei hian VC By-Election inthlan result puan thleng a huam tur thu a tarlang bawk.